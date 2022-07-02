Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.73% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nexi to a “hold” rating and set a $10.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.
Shares of NEXPF opened at $8.03 on Thursday. Nexi has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28.
Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.
