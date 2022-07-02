Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPFGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nexi to a “hold” rating and set a $10.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of NEXPF opened at $8.03 on Thursday. Nexi has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28.

Nexi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

