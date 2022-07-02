NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.45

NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.45 and traded as high as C$0.54. NexJ Systems shares last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.45.

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.03 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NexJ Systems Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers NexJ CRM for wealth management, private banking, commercial banking, and corporate banking. It also provides NexJ Nudge-AI, a suite of digital assistants that leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing for advisors and relationship managers.

