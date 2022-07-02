Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Trading 6.5% Higher

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.65. 20,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 23,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 7.01. The stock has a market cap of C$37.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.28.

Next Hydrogen Solutions ( CVE:NXH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Company Profile (CVE:NXH)

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water electrolyzers to convert intermittent renewable electric power sources into clean hydrogen. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

