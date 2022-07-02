Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Trading 6.5% Higher

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.65. 20,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 23,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.
Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 7.01. The stock has a market cap of C$37.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.28.
Next Hydrogen Solutions Company Profile (CVE:NXH)
Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water electrolyzers to convert intermittent renewable electric power sources into clean hydrogen. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.