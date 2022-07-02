NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6,679.21

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6,679.21 ($81.94) and traded as low as GBX 5,804 ($71.21). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 5,984 ($73.41), with a volume of 247,932 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($88.33) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($107.96) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,850 ($96.31) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($87.11) to GBX 6,900 ($84.65) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,280 ($89.31) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,104.29 ($99.43).

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,154.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,679.21.

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney bought 1,200 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,708 ($70.03) per share, for a total transaction of £68,496 ($84,033.86).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

