NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $1.40 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 93.12% from the company’s current price.
OTCMKTS:NIOBF opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. NioCorp Developments has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.43.
About NioCorp Developments
