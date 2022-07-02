NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $1.40 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 93.12% from the company’s current price.

OTCMKTS:NIOBF opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. NioCorp Developments has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.43.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

