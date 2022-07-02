Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.25

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,080,741 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.39. The company has a market cap of £5.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.08.

Non-Standard Finance Company Profile (LON:NSF)

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 75 branches. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

