Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NRDXF shares. Cheuvreux cut shares of Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oddo Bhf lowered Nordex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €13.00 ($13.83) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €18.00 ($19.15) to €19.50 ($20.74) in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDXF opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. Nordex has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

