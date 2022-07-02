Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $61.21

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 61.21 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 58.75 ($0.72). Northern Bear shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.74), with a volume of 63,578 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of £11.24 million and a PE ratio of 600.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 60.53.
