Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $61.21

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 61.21 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 58.75 ($0.72). Northern Bear shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.74), with a volume of 63,578 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £11.24 million and a PE ratio of 600.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 60.53.

About Northern Bear (LON:NTBR)

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Construction Activities.

