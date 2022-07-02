Northland Securities Upgrades Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to “Outperform”

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $95.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $97.00. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.04.

Shares of AMD opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.69 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.75. The firm has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

