Northland Securities Upgrades Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to “Outperform”

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $95.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $97.00. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.95% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.04.
Shares of AMD opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.69 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.75. The firm has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
