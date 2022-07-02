Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.73

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.73 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 7.35 ($0.09). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 7.35 ($0.09), with a volume of 17,428 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of £13.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.46.

Get Nostrum Oil & Gas alerts:

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.