NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 255.87% from the company’s current price.

NRXP stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 243,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $170,517.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,859,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,001,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 115,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $77,490.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,743,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,538,093.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

