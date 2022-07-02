NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Graypoint LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,298 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.5% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $143.92 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.04. The firm has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

