NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,749 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.4% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

NVDA stock opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $143.92 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.