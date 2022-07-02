NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Raised by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.4% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,719,657,000 after buying an additional 2,111,668 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 732.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,989,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $585,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $143.92 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.04. The firm has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.