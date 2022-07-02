NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lifted by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 278.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $143.92 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.