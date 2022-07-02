Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $955.60

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 955.60 ($11.72) and traded as low as GBX 940 ($11.53). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 945 ($11.59), with a volume of 3,538 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 973.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 955.60. The stock has a market cap of £334.18 million and a PE ratio of 6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.90, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Get Ocean Wilsons alerts:

In other Ocean Wilsons news, insider Andrey Berzins bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 950 ($11.66) per share, with a total value of £4,750 ($5,827.51). Also, insider Fiona Beck bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 970 ($11.90) per share, for a total transaction of £38,800 ($47,601.52).

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Wilsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Wilsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.