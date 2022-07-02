Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONB. Stephens raised Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

In related news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer purchased 3,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $45,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark G. Sander acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $107,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 387,564 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,604.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 66,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

