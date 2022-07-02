ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

ON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average of $58.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.72.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

