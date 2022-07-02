OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Position Increased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in OneMain by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in OneMain by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $38.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,064,890.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

