Oppenheimer Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for FedEx in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the shipping service provider will post earnings per share of $4.95 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.20. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $23.23 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $26.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $32.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.10.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $223.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $302.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 36.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in FedEx by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,216 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in FedEx by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 86,029 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

