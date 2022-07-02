Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.34. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 281,586 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $38.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.05.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
