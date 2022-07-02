Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.34. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 281,586 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $38.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.05.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Oragenics by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 410,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 246,990 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Oragenics by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,008,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

