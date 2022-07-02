Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.15

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.15 and traded as high as $24.63. Orrstown Financial Services shares last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 17,246 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15. The company has a market cap of $270.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.57 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,536,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 347,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 56,272 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 210,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

