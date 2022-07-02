Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating) were up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as 5.00 and last traded at 4.86. Approximately 11,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 14,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ODV. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Development from C$27.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

About Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV)

Osisko Development Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following projects. Cariboo, San Antonio, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties, and mineral reserve and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

