Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.02

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as high as $2.06. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 168,191 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $175.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Overseas Shipholding Group ( NYSE:OSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 163,333 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $351,165.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,023.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,972,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,859.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 16.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 331,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the first quarter worth $155,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

