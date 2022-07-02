Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $272.06

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 272.06 ($3.34) and traded as low as GBX 265 ($3.25). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 266.50 ($3.27), with a volume of 95,842 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £123.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 272.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 262.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Palace Capital’s previous dividend of $3.25. This represents a yield of 1.37%. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.21%.

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

