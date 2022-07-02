Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,557 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 21.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 111,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 54,130 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 207.2% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 31,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 21,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $784,606.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 606,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,131,977.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,306 shares of company stock worth $1,461,383 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 5.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

