Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.75

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and traded as low as $1.25. Party City Holdco shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 2,731,721 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 3.50.

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $432.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.80 million. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 68.71% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 470,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,626,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,001,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,615.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 221.6% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

