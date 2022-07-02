Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Cowen

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PAYX. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.75. Paychex has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

