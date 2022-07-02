Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s current price.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.93.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $116.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.75. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Paychex by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,963,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

