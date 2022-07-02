Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Lowered to $127.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAYX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.93.

Shares of PAYX opened at $116.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.44 and a 200 day moving average of $124.75. Paychex has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. Paychex’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

