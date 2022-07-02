Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s current price.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $90.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient has a 1-year low of $80.37 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.41.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Perficient by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,442 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,860 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,843 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

