Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT Lowered to $62.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGCGet Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PFGC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CL King began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.34. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.11 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,714 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

