Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT Raised to $58.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PFGC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.34.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,714 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.