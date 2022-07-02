Peterson Wealth Services Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.9% of Peterson Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 37,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 33,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after buying an additional 90,125 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $179.52 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.74. The company has a market cap of $472.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

