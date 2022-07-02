Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF) Trading Up 4%

Petra Diamonds Limited (OTC:PDLMF – Get Rating) shares shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 2,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 126 ($1.55) to GBX 129 ($1.58) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.33.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

