Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Lowered to C$19.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$19.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of PEYUF opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $14.27.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

