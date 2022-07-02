Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.11

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.11 and traded as high as C$12.64. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$12.04, with a volume of 1,162,879 shares changing hands.

PEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.89.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 9.87.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$286.89 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3499999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Davis bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.46 per share, with a total value of C$26,025.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 169,040 shares in the company, valued at C$2,444,064.84. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 270,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,538,742.30. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 31,500 shares of company stock worth $465,907 and have sold 159,333 shares worth $2,490,746.

About Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.