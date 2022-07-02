PFG Advisors Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PFG Advisors raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,174.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,261.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2,565.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,277.59.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

