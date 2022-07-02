PFG Advisors Invests $194,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,272 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 254,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour acquired 14,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

