PFG Advisors Purchases 2,439 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

PFG Advisors increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 111,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 54,130 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 12.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 207.2% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 31,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,515 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 61,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 61,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $393,627.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,306 shares of company stock worth $1,461,383. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLTR opened at $9.27 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 5.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

