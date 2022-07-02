Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Boosted by American Trust Investment Advisors LLC

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $293.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.