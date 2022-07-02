Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

