Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.15 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of PIFYF opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

