Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Lowered to $67.00 at UBS Group

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.28% from the stock’s current price.

PNW has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.39.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.78. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $86.87.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

