Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.13. Pioneer Oil and Gas shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 1,600 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.

Pioneer Oil and Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POGS)

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

