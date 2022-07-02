Piper Sandler Lowers Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target to $3.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CGC. CIBC decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen cut their price target on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.49.

CGC opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 8.16.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Canopy Growth by 256.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

