Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.52

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 8818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $638.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,224,000 after buying an additional 300,206 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 377,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 192,813 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 347.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 966,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 750,141 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 79,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 41,573 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 216,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 141,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

