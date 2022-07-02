Platt Investment Counsel LLC Buys 12 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Platt Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.3% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,277.59.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,174.75 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,261.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,565.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.