Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLUG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.73. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.