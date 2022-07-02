Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 74.62% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PLUG. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.47. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.73.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 29.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Plug Power by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,626,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,075,000 after purchasing an additional 119,940 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at $899,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 81.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,773,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after purchasing an additional 31,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.